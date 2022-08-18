Destroy cities and find romance in this Kaiju dating sim

A new dating sim that sees giant city-destroying monsters find love has got a September release date.

Upcoming indie Kaichu - The Kaiju Dating Sim launches on September 7, developer Squiddershins confirms. Like your regular dating sim, this game aims to meet eligible singles and form relationships with them. The only difference is that all of the individuals looking for love are actually giant monsters whose ideal date is destroying a city or two.

Meet up to six unique Kaijus from radioactive dinosaurs, colossal moths, and more who all have their own preferences and interests. You’ll also get the opportunity to travel the globe as these monsters bond over their mutual love of wrecking landmarks including Big Ben in London, the Statue of Liberty in New York, and the Sydney Opera House.

Love is hard – especially when you’re a 100-meter tall, radioactive dinosaur! Find Gigachu a soulmate when Kaichu - The Kaiju Dating Sim releases on 7 September! Coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox family. pic.twitter.com/zmoQSInaXyAugust 17, 2022 See more

According to the game's Steam page (opens in new tab), Kaichu will have multiple storylines and endings, nonlinear gameplay leaving players completely free to explore the map as they see fit, a total of 24 locations based all around the world, and innovative quiz gameplay which sees players taking compatibility quizzes to help match Kaijus up to their future soulmates.

There's a bonus for fans of games like Kind Words and Slay the Spire, too, as Kaichu has an entirely original soundtrack by composer Clark Aboud, who previously worked on these titles.

Ready to take the leap and start dating Kaiju? Kaichu will release on PC (via Steam, Epic Games & Itch.io), as well as Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 , and Xbox consoles next month. To keep up to date with all things Kaichu, we suggest following the dev on Twitter (opens in new tab) and wishlisting the game on your preferred platform.