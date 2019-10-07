Official Destiny Palladium boots are on the way

On the heels of the launch of Destiny 2: Shadowkeep , Bungie is cooking up some surprising Destiny merch: official Palladium boots. The studio showed off the collab design on Twitter:

Coming soon! Destiny x Palladium boots pre-order starts October 11 10AM PDT on Bungie Store and Bungie Store EU. pic.twitter.com/DAgn31lFfeOctober 7, 2019

It's unclear when the boots will be released, but given their upcoming pre-order window and the timing of Shadowkeep's release, it's safe to assume they'll arrive sometime this fall. The price is up in the air too, but looking at Palladium's mainline boots and previous collabs, it seems like these will fall somewhere in the range of $100 to $150.

That's a pretty reasonable price for a good pair of boots, and I have to admit, these do look nice. The smooth light grey finish reminds me of the new armor sets attached to the Moon Lectern in Shadowkeep - sleek yet vaguely astronaut-y. I can practically picture a Titan using them to make footprints on the Moon, and also on a Hive Acolyte's face. I would like to see these in more colors, though. The blue and gold accents look fine, but can I get them in Xenosilver or Midnight Talon?

As it happens, we recently rounded up the best Destiny merchandise around, from chibi Cayde-6 and a collectible Ghost to art and lore books. Will these Palladium boots make the cut? Hard to say, but they sure look snazzy.