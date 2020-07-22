Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020: Secret triumphs, Solstice of Heroes, and rewards explained

The Destiny 2 Moments of triumph 2020 event is now underway. Completing certain triumphs will unlock cosmetics and Bungie Store rewards, and completing 28 of them will unlock the MMXX seal. Most of the triumphs themselves are pretty self-explanatory, but some of them are secret triumphs tied to the upcoming Solstice of Heroes event, which is where things can get messy.

Below, we've outlined all the triumphs, how to clear them, and what they get you (if anything). You can check your triumph progress in the MMXX seal tab under the triumphs tab of the main menu. Note that anyone, including New Light players, can clear triumphs. However, most of them require the Shadowkeep expansion and/or the Season of Arrivals season pass. Some, like triumph Master, will also be exceedingly difficult, if not outright impossible, for new players to complete before the event ends on November 10. Fortunately, you only need to complete 28 of the 30 available triumphs to unlock the MMXX seal.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020 - all available triumphs

Bungie Rewards Triumph Shirt: complete 15 triumphs to receive a code for a special t-shirt in the Bungie store.

complete 15 triumphs to receive a code for a special t-shirt in the Bungie store. Reward Ghost: complete 10 triumphs to unlock a special Ghost shell.

complete 10 triumphs to unlock a special Ghost shell. Reward Sparrow: complete five triumphs to unlock a special sparrow.

complete five triumphs to unlock a special sparrow. Reward Emblem: complete one triumph to unlock a special emblem.

complete one triumph to unlock a special emblem. Reward Raid Ring and Emblem: complete all five of the following raid triumphs to unlock a special Emblem and a collectible ring in the Bungie store.

complete all five of the following raid triumphs to unlock a special Emblem and a collectible ring in the Bungie store. Leviathan Raid: clear the Leviathan raid to unlock the Contender's Ghost Shell and two raid shaders.

clear the Leviathan raid to unlock the Contender's Ghost Shell and two raid shaders. Eater of Worlds Raid: clear the Eater of Worlds raid to unlock two raid shaders.

clear the Eater of Worlds raid to unlock two raid shaders. Spire of Stars Raid: clear the Spire of Stars raid to unlock the Luxurious Toast emote and two raid shaders.

clear the Spire of Stars raid to unlock the Luxurious Toast emote and two raid shaders. Crown of Sorrow Raid: clear the Crown of Sorrow raid to unlock two raid shaders.

clear the Crown of Sorrow raid to unlock two raid shaders. Scourge of the Past Raid: clear the Scourge of the Past raid to unlock one raid shader.

clear the Scourge of the Past raid to unlock one raid shader. Triumph Apprentice: obtain a moderate triumph score (12,500) to unlock the Sunset emblem.

obtain a moderate triumph score (12,500) to unlock the Sunset emblem. Triumph Master: obtain a high triumph score (50,000) to unlock the Eclipsed Sunset emblem.

obtain a high triumph score (50,000) to unlock the Eclipsed Sunset emblem. Gun For Hire: complete 15 bounties.

complete 15 bounties. Challenger: complete 10 weekly challenges (powerful sources).

complete 10 weekly challenges (powerful sources). For the Vanguard: complete 20 Strikes.

complete 20 Strikes. Ordeal or No Deal: Complete Nightfall: The Ordeal Strikes (higher difficulties grant more progress).

Complete Nightfall: The Ordeal Strikes (higher difficulties grant more progress). Season of Arrivals - Valor Legend: Reach Legend Valor rank in quickplay Crucible and reset your rank (at 2,000 Valor).

Reach Legend Valor rank in quickplay Crucible and reset your rank (at 2,000 Valor). Trials Victories: win seven Trials of Osiris matches.

win seven Trials of Osiris matches. Gambit Standout: deposit 250 motes and kill 150 enemies with precision shots in Gambit.

deposit 250 motes and kill 150 enemies with precision shots in Gambit. K1 Discovered: complete all four Moon Lost Sectors.

complete all four Moon Lost Sectors. Altars of Sorrow - Final Phase: defeat a Tier 5 Nightmare boss at the Altars of Sorrow.

defeat a Tier 5 Nightmare boss at the Altars of Sorrow. Garden of Salvation: clear the Garden of Salvation raid.

clear the Garden of Salvation raid. Destroyer of Heretics: clear the Pit of Heresy dungeon.

clear the Pit of Heresy dungeon. Prophecy Complete: clear the Prophecy dungeon.

clear the Prophecy dungeon. Season Pass Rank: reach rank 100 on your season pass.

reach rank 100 on your season pass. Exotic Arsenal: obtain Witherhoard, Ruinous Effigy, and Traveler's Chosen. You can find our Destiny 2 Ruinous Effigy quest guide here. Traveler's Chosen is not available at the time of writing, but you can earn Witherhoard and Ruinous Effigy to get a start on this one.

obtain Witherhoard, Ruinous Effigy, and Traveler's Chosen. You can find our Destiny 2 Ruinous Effigy quest guide here. Traveler's Chosen is not available at the time of writing, but you can earn Witherhoard and Ruinous Effigy to get a start on this one. Hive-God Optometrist: find and destroy all 50 of Savathun's Eyes using Ruinous Effigy.

Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020 secret triumphs

In addition to these triumphs, there are three secret triumphs which cannot currently be completed. Based on previous years' events, these triumphs will be tied to the Solstice of Heroes event coming later this season. According to the latest Season of Arrivals roadmap, Solstice of Heroes will start on August 11 and run through September 8, so you'll have about a month to knock out these triumphs - and whatever else the event offers. Based on last year's secret triumphs, they shouldn't be too difficult to complete. They probably involve upgrading and masterworking Solstice armor, which usually isn't that hard to do.