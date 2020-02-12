Dell President's Day Sale 2020: save big on Dell and Alienware gaming machines

Dell's President's Day sale is well underway now and it very much extends to all things gaming. While there is a whole host of Presidents' Day deals on right now going on that cover all of Dell's computing tech, the pick of their Presidents' Day gaming items however, are, for us as enjoyers of games, these Alienware And Dell G-range machines. If you've been after a cheap gaming laptop or cheap gaming PC, this is a great opportunity to get one, and from a reputable manufacturer with a sizeable discount too.

Covering both laptops and PCs there's an extensive range of discounts. We've picked out a good handful below, but our pick for a portable powerhouse would probably be the Alienware m15 R1 that's been discounted by $750. This has an i7-9750H processor, an RTX 2060 graphics card, a 512GB SSD and an enormous 32GB of RAM - it can be yours for $1,349.99. It's the slightly older variant, but that means you can benefit from the incoming price cuts it will receive given its newer relative is out now.

Our static gaming PC pick of the bunch is probably the budget Dell G5. It's a 1660Ti build that also has an i7-8700 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD storage and boot drive combo. All the for $999.99 at Dell right now is a great deal.

If you're in need of a bigger screen, one of the best gaming monitors will prove a great companion to your new Dell gaming machine.