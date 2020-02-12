Dell President's Day Sale 2020: save big on Dell and Alienware gaming machines

Dell's President's Day sale is well underway now and it very much extends to all things gaming. While there is a whole host of Presidents' Day deals on right now going on that cover all of Dell's computing tech, the pick of their Presidents' Day gaming items however, are, for us as enjoyers of games, these Alienware And Dell G-range machines. If you've been after a cheap gaming laptop or cheap gaming PC, this is a great opportunity to get one, and from a reputable manufacturer with a sizeable discount too.
Covering both laptops and PCs there's an extensive range of discounts. We've picked out a good handful below, but our pick for a portable powerhouse would probably be the Alienware m15 R1 that's been discounted by $750. This has an i7-9750H processor, an RTX 2060 graphics card, a 512GB SSD and an enormous 32GB of RAM - it can be yours for $1,349.99. It's the slightly older variant, but that means you can benefit from the incoming price cuts it will receive given its newer relative is out now.
Our static gaming PC pick of the bunch is probably the budget Dell G5. It's a 1660Ti build that also has an i7-8700 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD storage and boot drive combo. All the for $999.99 at Dell right now is a great deal.
Dell G5 gaming PC | i7-9700 CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $999.99 at Dell (save $200)
A great build for starting off in PC gaming. Those are some solid specs for a gaming PC that comes in at (just) under 1000 bucks.View Deal
Dell G7 15 gaming laptop | 15.6-inch | i7-9750H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,299.99 at Dell (save $430)
A really well specced out laptop from Dell, that gets you straight into ray-tracing and has plenty of beef under the hoodView Deal
Alienware m15 R1 gaming laptop | 15.6-inch | i7-9750H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 32GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,349.99 at Dell (save $750)
Yeah, this is the old version and design of the m15 laptop but it still has quality by the bag full.View Deal
Alienware R8 gaming PC | i7-9700 CPU | RTX 2070 GPU | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,549.99 at Dell (save $430)
Again this is the older design of one of Alienware's machines but, also again, there's still plenty of goodness to enjoy here. That 2070 card offers excellent value and performance for this machine.View Deal
Alienware m17 gaming laptop | 17.3-inch | i7-9750H CPU | RTX 2080 GPU | $2,199.99 at Dell (save $630)
The newest and most expensive of our picks, this is still a good value offering considering its a quality RTX 2080 build.View Deal
