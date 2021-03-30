Deliver Us The Moon makes the giant leap onto next gen consoles

Deliver Us The Moon is getting a free next gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners.

The Deliver Us the Moon update will include ray-traced shadows and reflections, along with upgraded audio, when it launches later this year. Next gen console owners will be thrilled to hear that this is a free update, so if you already own Deliver Us The Moon on the PS4 or Xbox One, then you’ll automatically get the upgraded version for PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Deliver Us The Moon was released back in 2018 for PC, with the Xbox One and PS4 releases coming in early 2020, but now we’re getting shiny new next-gen upgrades. The upgrade was first announced on PlayStation YouTube channel , though it has since been confirmed to be coming to Xbox too thanks to the game’s publisher Wired Productions, who posted the announcement on its Twitter account .

Beyond the ray-tracing details, information about the next gen upgrade is a little thin on the ground at the moment though. We weren’t given any resolution or FPS targets, though it’s safe to assume that it will be targeting 4K/60FPS given that the original version of the game already runs at 4K/30FPS on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. We also don’t have a firm launch date for the next-gen version, with the video just stating it’s “arriving in orbit soon”.

Deliver Us The Moon is a sci-fi thriller set in the near future apocalypse where the Earth’s natural resources have been depleted. An alternate source of energy is found on the Moon, but when the supply of power mysteriously dries up, you’re sent to the Moon to investigate the disturbance and restore the energy flow to save humanity. No pressure then.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S version of Deliver Us The Moon will likely just be an update to the existing game thanks to Xbox Smart Delivery, so you won’t need to download anything new. The PS5 version will be a separate game so you’ll need to download the PS5 version when it launches.