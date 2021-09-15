Deathloop PC performance issues being investigated by Arkane

Deathloop performance issues on PC are being actively investigated by developer Arkane.

Just yesterday on September 14, on the same day that Deathloop debuted on PC and PS5, a post on the game's subreddit joked about the poor PC performance being down to the astounding quality of the in-game hamburgers. A Deathloop community manager working at Bethesda actually responded to the semi-serious post, assuring everyone that Arkane is investigating Deathloop's performance issues on PC.

So far, it would seem as though a few issues in particular are plaguing Deathloop players on PC. Scrolling down the game's dedicated subreddit, it would seem plenty of players are encountering mouse stuttering issues when using a mouse and keyboard on PC, as well as severe frame rate drops during particularly heated combat encounters.

Nonetheless, it's a relief to know that Arkane is actively investigating said issues, and working on a fix. One that is working flawlessly on the PC side of things is the PS5 DualSense controller, which functions just as it would through Sony's new-gen console. Deathloop utilizes some nifty haptic feedback and adaptive trigger technology to replicate things like weapon jams, and this translates over to PC brillianty.

Deathloop is out right now on PC and PS5 as a timed console exclusive for at least the next year. You can head over to our full Deathloop review to see why we think it's one of the very best games of 2021 so far.

