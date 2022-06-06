Deadpool 3 writers ease fears on the threequel being toned down at Marvel

Deadpool 3 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have provided a small, yet promising, update on their upcoming project over at Marvel Studios.

"It’s an absolute thrill to have the band back together, to have a new backdrop in the MCU with new characters, new villains, that kind of thing," Reese told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) of Deadpool’s move over to the MCU.

Yes, ‘new’ characters and villains will already have some speculating on fan favorite cameos and fourth wall breaking appearances – but nothing has been confirmed on who The Merc with a Mouth is sharing the screen with just yet.

While Disney’s acquisition of Fox – and the rights to Deadpool, X-Men and Fantastic Four along with it – wasn’t something Reese "necessarily saw coming", the writing duo is plugging away is currently plugging away on the Deadpool 3 script regardless. "We’re absolutely finding the serendipity and the gold in that situation, or we’re trying to," Reese revealed.

Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has already revealed Deadpool 3 will be R-Rated and Reese has outlined how Marvel Studios has been supportive of that more mature vision – while seemingly being pretty hands-off.

"They’ve been very supportive with regard to that. Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we’ll hear at some point, ‘Maybe not that joke.’ But I think they’ve been incredibly supportive of what we’re doing… we’ve definitely got their support, and that’s a great thing to feel."

No word on a release date, though Ryan Reynolds had previously speculated that Deadpool 3 had a "damn good" chance of filming in 2022. For more on what else Marvel Studios is cooking up, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.