Fantastic Four actor debunks Deadpool 3 leak but then reveals he knows who is playing The Thing: "I'm a fan of his work"

Everything from X-Men villains to Deadpool variants have been leaked during the filming for Deadpool 3. But one actor at the centre of a ‘leak’ – Fantastic Four’s Michael Chiklis – has debunked a set picture doing the rounds, all while simultaneously revealing he knows who is playing The Thing in the MCU.

"FYI folks… This is a FAKE. Sorry to disappoint. So many people have asked about it, I feel it’s necessary to clear this up," Chiklis wrote on Twitter in regards to a hilariously grainy shot of the actor supposedly on the set of Deadpool 3 in a muscle suit not too dissimilar to his design from Fox’s Fantastic Four movies in the mid-2000s.

FYI folks… This is a FAKE. Sorry to disappoint. So many people have asked about it, I feel it’s necessary to clear this up. I do know who they’re casting though. Not my place to tell but I will say this. I’m a fan of his work and I wish him luck and success with it. pic.twitter.com/y9nYI8MFM7February 8, 2024 See more

Chiklis, though, added more fuel to the fire of relentless Marvel speculation by adding: "I do know who they’re casting though. Not my place to tell but I will say this. I’m a fan of his work and I wish him luck and success with it."

The MCU take on Fantastic Four, directed by Matt Shakman, is set for release on May 2, 2025 – but no casting details have yet been announced.

It was previously reported that Pedro Pascal was in line to play Mister Fantastic, AKA Reed Richards.

According to journalist Jeff Sneider, Vanessa Kirby is lined up to play Sue Storm and Joseph Quinn will play Johnny Storm. The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bacharach has also apparently been cast – and he could very well be The Thing taking over from Chiklis.

Deadpool 3, meanwhile, has wrapped up filming and is Marvel Studios’ only big-screen release this year. Set for release on July 26, the threequel stars Ryan Reynolds once more as The Merc with a Mouth alongside a returning Hugh Jackman as Wolverine – complete with comics-accurate costume.

