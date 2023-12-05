New Deadpool 3 set photos feature surprise crossovers with other fan-favorite MCU projects

Deadpool 3 is shaping up to be packed full of crossovers, with new set photos teasing even more MCU connections.

Recent pictures from the set teased another X-Men cameo, and we already know Jennifer Garner will be reprising her role as Elektra, while Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine.

Apparently, that's far from all. The new Deadpool 3 set photos show what looks to be versions of the cupcake truck from Moon Knight episode 1 and the Red Skull's car from Captain America: The First Avenger. It looks like the cupcake truck has armor fitted to it, while the Red Skull's car is missing part of the hood and has new flames painted on. Check out the photos below.

SPOILERS ahead!Modified versions of the cupcake van from ‘MOON KNIGHT’ and Red Skull’s coupe from ‘THE FIRST AVENGER’ were spotted on the set of ‘DEADPOOL 3’ 📸 pic.twitter.com/eG7zC4gEX8December 4, 2023 See more

They don't give much away about the plot, and we're struggling to even theorize why anyone in the movie would need these vehicles in particular, and with those upgrades to boot. It's also unclear if this means the Red Skull and Moon Knight will be cameoing, though there's no sign of either of them in the pictures.

Ryan Reynolds also recently shared another new look at the film, this time featuring an unmasked Wade Wilson and the adorable Dogpool. Again, the picture doesn't give much away, but it does look like Dogpool and Deadpool are getting along.

Thanks to some Marvel delays, Deadpool 3 will be the only MCU movie releasing in 2024. There will still be some Disney Plus shows to enjoy, however, beginning with Echo, which is landing this January 10, 2024. Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries is also expected next year, though there's no release date just yet.

Deadpool 3 arrives this July 26, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.