Dead Space remake footage has started to appear online, so be careful out there

Footage of the Dead Space Remake has started to appear online, so players looking to jump into the survival horror game blind may want to stay vigilant.

The video in question comes from YBR Gaming's YouTube where they play a full chapter of Dead Space Remake, showing off all the work EA has done to get the creepy-crawly, sci-fi horror back into a presentable place. It's unlikely this'll be the last time we see it before the Dead Space Remake lands in January 2023 too.

Of course, this is for a remake, and it's not expected to diverge narratively from the 2008 original. These spoilers have been out there for nearly 15 years. However, if you haven't played the game, or have forgotten specifics a decade and a half after launch and intend to go in blind, set your filters to avoid seeing anything you don't want to now.

If you're less worried about avoiding footage and instead want to see how the title is coming along, the video shows Chapter 3 of the game. There's a nice spread of environmental storytelling, monstrous creatures trying to murder Isaac, as well as several zero-gravity sections with the player trying to navigate the derelict ship.

It acts as a nice showcase of the work done on the game, and it's visually impressive. We've seen this previously in trailers showing off big upgrades in older areas , but it's nice to see the work shine in unbroken gameplay footage. If you want a more detailed breakdown, why not check out our Dead Space remake preview ?

Once it comes out, it will be nearly 10 years since the last Dead Space game, but perhaps if this does well, and there is still an appetite for series, who knows? Maybe a Dead Space 4 could be on the cards.