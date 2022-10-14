Dead Space Remake gameplay shows big upgrades to old areas

EA has lifted the veil on Dead Space Remake today in a big way, and we've gotten plenty of gameplay footage showcasing exactly how the game has changed over the 2008 original.

If you haven't already played Dead Space, do be warned that some very graphic violence awaits you - that much hasn't changed. In places, Dead Space Remake features very similar level design to the original, and in these areas you can most easily see the sharp changes in fidelity between the two versions of the game. One room in the original, for example, shows fetuses floating in liquid chambers in a wall - in the remake, the room is expanded with adult figures in rounded tubes, as well.

The USG Ishimura is now fully seamless to explore, with no loading screens dividing one area from another. Naturally, some areas have been moved around as a result. You'll find the first encounter with the monsters attached to the wall at a different point in the game, for example.

Some in-game events and jump scares - like the scientist whose hand gets pinned to the glass, or the surgeon who's mutilating a body - play out much like the original here, right down to the specific timing of the animations.

Other events, however, like when you have to pick up some codes from the captain's corpse, play out completely differently. Where previously the captain transformed behind glass before breaking out to attack you as a necromorph, here the transformation happens as Isaac is examining the body for a more personal scare.

You can find out much more about how Dead Space Remake holds up in our full hands-on gameplay preview.

