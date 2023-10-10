Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and the other Snyderverse stars won’t reprise their current roles in the DCU

Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, and the other Snyderverse stars will not be back as their current roles in James Gunn’s and Peter Safran’s DCU.

According to a new report from Variety, the actors will no longer be reprising their roles as Aquaman and Wonder Woman. We already knew the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters slate marked the end of the road for several characters, including Henry Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman, but it was thought both Momoa and Gadot may be back.

Per Variety, the cutting of actors as their characters extends to everyone cast by Zack Snyder for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. This means that Ezra Miller as The Flash may also be out of the picture too.

However, the report notes that just because they’re not coming back as their current characters, it doesn’t rule out a return full stop. Momoa has been in talks to play Lobo, and Variety suggests this could be in the 2025 movie Superman: Legacy. That movie will introduce a new Superman and Lois Lane to the DCU, played by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

The only characters from earlier DCU projects who seem to be unaffected are those in Peacemaker. This means Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller will be back and even has her own series on the way and then John Cena will return in Peacemaker season 2 as well.

Momoa will be back as Aquaman at least once more in the long-awaited sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is out on December 20. Meanwhile, this likely marks the end for Wonder Woman 3, which spelled some confusion earlier this year about whether it was in development or not.

For more on the DCU, check out how to watch the DC movies in order and all the upcoming DC movies and shows we know about.