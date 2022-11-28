DC movies and TV shows will be more connected going forward, says James Gunn

According to James Gunn, the DC on-screen universe is set to follow in the footsteps of Marvel with an interconnected world between the big and small screens. Gunn and producer Peter Safran recently took over as the co-CEOs of DC Studios, and it seems like big changes are afoot.

"Are you and [Safran] planning to give more DC character TV shows that’ll add to the story for the DCEU?" asked one fan on Twitter. "Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation)," Gunn replied (opens in new tab).

DC already has a couple of TV shows centering around movie characters in the works – Peacemaker, helmed by Gunn himself, will see The Suicide Squad character return for a second season sometime soon, while Colin Farrell's Penguin from The Batman is set to star in his own HBO Max series.

Another fan asked whether we'd find out any more about his and Safran's plans for the studio before next year's San Diego-Comic Con, to which he responded (opens in new tab): "I’d find it surprising if you didn’t hear at least a little more before then." SDCC 2023 is set to take place in July 2023, so it looks like we can expect some updates in the first half of next year.

"Our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects," Gunn tweeted (opens in new tab) when the news of his appointment first broke. "We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more."

Next up for DC is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is set for release on March 17, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to watching the DC movies in order.