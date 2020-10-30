DC Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #1 teaser shows off the new adventures of Nubia

Writer L.L. McKinney has released a teaser image by artists Alitha Martinez and Mark Morales for their Nubia story which appears in DC Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #1.

McKinney is also the author of the upcoming YA original graphic novel Nubia: Real One, which depicts a teen version of Nubia finding inspiration from Wonder Woman.

(Image credit: DC)

Immortal Wonder Woman's Nubia story is unconnected to that reimagined tale, instead updating the classic Silver Age character Nubia, an Amazon who has occasionally replaced Diana as Wonder Woman. This is part of Future State, a two-month event that replaces DC's regular publishing line, shows a possible future where a new generation of heroes have taken up the mantles of DC's best known characters.

"Peer into a closer future as the original champion of Themyscira strikes out on her own," reads DC's description of Nubia's story in Immortal Wonder Woman #1.

(Image credit: DC)

"Things have not been stable on Paradise Island for some time, and Nubia has found a new home in Man's World," it continues. "Now, she is tasked with protecting it from the dangers of the world of myths and magic. The writer of DC's Nubia: Real One, L.L. McKinney, takes this powerful Amazon to a whole new level."

Future State will include a variety of titles featuring characters related to Batman, Superman, and the Justice League, including new versions of Flash, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman and more – as well as new stories and concepts showing how the classic versions of those heroes fit into the hypothetical future world showcased in the story.

Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #1 is due out January 19.

