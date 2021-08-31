Batman, Fortnite, Wonder Woman, Milestone, to be spotlighted comics in DC FanDome 2021

The first details on this year's DC FanDome event on October 16 have been unveiled by WarnerMedia, and its comic division is well represented. Everything from Wonder Woman to Milestone, and even Black Manta will be part of the programming.

And of course, there's always Batman.

Taking place one week after New York Comic Con, the DC FanDome 2021 event will encompass comics, movies, television, gaming, and merchandise, but here at Newsarama… we're focusing on comics.

While the specific schedule of panels has yet to be announced, DC has revealed the topics it plans on discussing.

(Image credit: DC)

Comics at DC FanDome 2021

Ahead of Wonder Woman Day on October 21 , DC will be showcasing three Wonder Woman books at DC FanDome 2021 - Wonder Woman Historia, Nubia and the Amazons, and the non-fiction anthology Wonderful Women of the World.

Bridging the gap between comics and gaming, DC will be sharing details about the next stage in the Batman/Fortnite crossover. After the hit limited series Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, we already know there's a Batman/Fortnite sequel co-written by Scott Snyder.

Other comics scheduled to be discussed are the upcoming 'Fear State' event in the Batman comics, Black Manta, and the revitalized Milestone line.

(Image credit: DC)

How to watch DC FanDome 2021

DC Fandome 2021 will be available to watch live at DCFanDome.com, as well as through Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

In addition to English-speaking DC fans, Warner Media plans to have all DC FanDome programmed captioned in multiple languages, including Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, and Spanish.

Keep track of this and ALL the online and in-person comic convention-type events with our constantly updated schedule of upcoming comic conventions.