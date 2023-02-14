DC brings back Batman: The Brave and the Bold in comics ahead of the new movie

No sooner has DC Studios announced its new Batman-centric Brave and the Bold film than DC has also announced the return of Batman: The Brave and the Bold as an ongoing anthology comic series.

Over the decades, the classic DC title The Brave and the Bold has been the place for many of Batman's team-up stories while also serving to introduce new characters to the DC Universe, and those two ideas will also hold true with DC's relaunched Batman: The Brave and the Bold. The series launches in May with a jam-packed issue full of four stories told by all-star creative teams in a 64-page oversized issue.

First up there's Eisner-winning creative team Tom King and Mitch Gerads of Mister Miracle fame, who will reunite for a flashback story that tells of the first meeting between Batman and the Joker.

Then there's a story which features the writing debut of current superstar artist Dan Mora with an entry in the Batman: Black & White short story series in which a cyberpunk Gotham is overrun by the Joker, with only a motorcycle-driving Batman to stop him.

After that is a story by writer Ed Brisson and artist Jeff Spokes, who pick up the threads of their Stormwatch story in the recent Wildstorm 30th anniversary special, focusing on the new iteration of the Stormwatch team led by the mysterious Director Bones.

Finally, there's a story which marks the DC debut of writer Christopher Cantwell who is joined by artist Javier Rodriguez for a segment starring Superman as the Man of Steel delves into a mystery from his past.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold #1 features a main cover from Simone di Meo, as well as variant covers from Jim Cheung, Frank Cho, Bryan Hitch, and Nathan Szerdy.

Here's a gallery of the covers:

Batman: The Brave and the Bold #1 goes on sale May 16.

