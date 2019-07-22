How many days until Cyberpunk 2077 comes out? It's a question I find myself asking on a daily basis: "How many days until Cyberpunk 2077 comes out and I can retreat into a comfortable power fantasy of someone who lives in a tech-fueled dystopia and actually has the power to change something about it?" You could count the days by hand (you'd probably need to borrow some hands) or go to one of those "time until" sites where you plug in the date, but you don't need to fret with any of that if you just head to this stylish site , created by Reddit user statist32 .

he site counts down the days until Cyberpunk 2077 's release date (which, as if you need to be reminded, is April 16, 2020) down to the exact second. The site uses the system time on your device to calculate the time remaining, so it should always count down to midnight (that is, 12:00 am or 00:00) on April 16, 2020 of your local time zone. As of this writing, there are 268 days until Cyberpunk 2077 comes out.

For further chronological fun, consider the fact that there are about 21,000 days between now and when Cyberpunk 2077 takes place. We don't know the exact date the game begins or else I could give you a more exact figure. There have been about 11,500 days since 1988, which is the year that the first sourcebooks for the original Cyberpunk tabletop roleplaying game came out. And there have been 2,384 days since January 10, 2013, when the first Cyberpunk 2077 trailer - you know, the one with the lady with the blade arms - came out. Now please excuse me while I turn to dust and blow away.