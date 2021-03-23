David Thewlis joins Olivia Colman in HBO series Landscapers

David Thewlis, best known for his role as Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter franchise, will be joining Olivia Colman in HBO's limited series, Landscapers. The series will run for four episodes and focus on a seemingly normal couple who just so happen to have a few corpses in their yard.

Will Sharpe – who previously worked with Colman on the series Flowers – has signed on to direct all four episodes. Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry, Olivia Colman, and Ed Sinclair will all serve as executive producers on the series. Production is already underway in the UK. Kate O'Flynn, Dipo Ola, Karl Johnson, Felicity Montagu, and Daniel Rigby all join Colman and Thewlis as members of the ensemble.

Because things are already rolling, Variety was able to reach Thewlis for comment. "This is without doubt the very finest project I have worked on for many years," he said. "Everything about Landscapers is magical, there is nothing like it and I’m impatient to get to work so that its brilliance can be shared with the rest of the world."

Thewlis' other fantastical roles include Aries in Justice League and his upcoming role in the Avatar sequels. Given the scope of his other projects, Thewlis mentioning that there's nothing else like Landscapers is hugely exciting.

In HBO's synopsis, they note the series will be "a darkly funny exploration of love and fantasy." Thewlis and Colman have both proven through various roles that they're extremely capable of playing a relatable, lovable kind of weird. So, needless to say, we're loving everything we're reading about the upcoming series.