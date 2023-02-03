Dave Bautista teases Austin Butler's "terrifying" Dune 2 character

Dave Bautista has opened up about working with Austin Butler on Dune: Part Two and teased what we can expect from Butler's character, the antagonistic Feyd-Rautha.

"I don't know who this guy was, but it's not Austin Butler," he told USA Today (opens in new tab). "It's not Elvis. His voice is different, his look is different. Everything about his demeanor is terrifying." As for Butler himself, though? He's "just the sweetest guy you'll ever meet," Bautista added.

Bautista plays Glossu Rabban in the Dune movies, the nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård). "There’s a lot more layers to Rabban, and none of them are good," the actor said of his own character. Feyd-Rautha is Rabban's younger brother and Baron Harkonenn's intended heir to the planet of Arrakis.

Joining Butler as new cast members for the sci-fi sequel include Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, the Emperor's eldest daughter, and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, a member of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood. Tim Blake Nelson has also been cast, but his role remains under wraps.

Denis Villeneuve is returning to the director's chair for our return to Arrakis, while Timothée Chalamet is back as chosen one Paul Atreides and Zendaya returns as the Fremen woman Chani, Paul's love interest. Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin will also reprise their roles from the first movie.

Dune: Part Two is set to hit the big screen on November 3. While we wait, check out our guide to the rest of the most exciting movie release dates in 2023.