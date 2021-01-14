Darkhawk returns in 30th anniversary special which "sets the course for the future"

Marvel Comics has announced plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the debut of cult-favorite '90s hero Darkhawk in April with a one-shot titled Darkhawk: Heart of the Hawk.

Heart of the Hawk brings back the original creators of Darkhawk's first title, writer Danny Fingeroth and artist Mike Manley, and enlists several other creators for a series of tales that the publisher says will "set up the hero for his bright Marvel Comics future."

Created in 1991 by writer Tom DeFalco and artist Manley, Darkhawk is the superhero identity of Chris Powell, a troubled teenager who finds a mysterious alien amulet that allows him to take on the identity of an armored space warrior. Fingeroth was the initial writer of Darkhawk's title, defining many of the aspects of the cosmic mythology that eventually defined the character.

Darkhawk's original title ran for 50 issues and explored a whole mythos surrounding the source of Darkhawk's powers. The hero even went on to join both the New Warriors and the Avengers. But since the end of the '90s, Darkhawk has mostly been relegated to the role of supporting character in titles like The Loners, Avengers Arena, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Darkhawk: Heart of the Hawk features a new tale by Fingeroth and Manley, who launched Darkhawk's title in 1991.

"It's an understatement to say that I'm thrilled to team up once again with the great Mike Manley to reveal an untold tale of Darkhawk's earliest days," Fingeroth states in Marvel's announcement.

"Hawkamaniacs are always asking me when we'll be returning to the character we established, and I'm glad to have the opportunity to once again tap into the Darkhawk magic with Mike," he continues. "Hope everybody enjoys this new tale of the high-flying, amulet-wielding hero!"

Following Fingeroth and Manley's chapter, former Guardians of the Galaxy writer Dan Abnett returns to Darkhawk alongside artist Andrea Di Vito for a tale that may recall Darkhawk's time among the Guardians.

"When I was asked to write a story celebrating Darkhawk's thirtieth (!) anniversary, I was happy to oblige - especially as it was chance to revisit the cosmic part of his career when I put him out among the stars with the likes of Nova and the Guardians," Abnett states.

"And I enjoyed it more than I imagined - I had forgotten what a great, lonely, determined hero he was. I also love the fact that this special reflects the different ages of Darkhawk's thirty-year odyssey, bringing back creators who created him and helped shape him through every stage of his adventures," Abnett continues. "He may be turning thirty, but it's been quite a ride and, for Darkhawk, the future is just beginning…"

The final chapter of Heart of the Hawk by Kyle Higgins and an as-yet unnamed artist will, according to Marvel, set the stage for Darkhawk's next adventure – possibly indicating a return to the spotlight in the same way Marvel has revived characters such as the Power Pack in recent limited series.

"As someone slightly newer to Darkhawk — certainly compared to Danny, Mike and Dan — I'm incredibly honored and excited for the opportunity to build a story that both celebrates what Danny, Mike, Dan and so many other fantastic creators have built over the last thirty years... while also setting course for the future," Higgins states.

Darkhawk: Heart of the Hawk #1 is due out in April. Watch for Marvel's full April 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

