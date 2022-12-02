Dark Web Alpha preview kicks off a horrible holiday season for Spider-Man and the X-Men

By George Marston
published

"This Christmas #@%& is weird"

Dark Web Alpha #1 art
Dark Web Alpha #1 art (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Spider-Man and the X-Men are heading into 2023 tangled up in a crossover event titled Dark Web, which spins across Amazing Spider-Man, Venom, and several tie-ins for characters such as the newly christened Norman Osborn/Gold Goblin, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and more. 

November 23's Amazing Spider-Man #14 set the stage for the story, which centers on clone villains Ben Reilly/Chasm and Madelyne Pryor/Goblin Queen trying to steal the souls of their respective progenitors Peter Parker and Jean Grey.

Now, on December 7, Dark Web Alpha #1 kicks off the crossover in earnest, bringing in the X-Men, and launching Chasm and Goblyn Queen's invasion of Manhattan - and we've got a fresh, hot preview of interior pages of the one-shot from writer Zeb Wells, artists Adam Kubert and Frank Martin, and letterer Joe Caramagna.

In the pages, Magik and Jean Grey are Christmas shopping - seemingly to Magik's chagrin - while elsewhere, Goblyn Queen and Chasm prepare to launch their attack.

Here's the gallery of interior pages from Dark Web Alpha #1:

Image 1 of 7
Dark Web Alpha #1 art
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

There's a lot of backstory between Ben Reilly, the so-called Spider-Clone, and Peter Parker, whose DNA lent itself to creating Ben. Though they've usually been allies, with Ben Reilly even filling in as Spider-Man on occasion, the recent loss of his memories and personality have left him with a "chasm" in his being, as he calls it, lending the phrase to his supervillain name.

Meanwhile, Madelyne Pryor is a clone of Jean Grey - and the ex-wife of Cyclops (who kinda straight up ditched her and his own son to reunite with Jean). She was created and manipulated by Mister Sinister,

If that sounds like a lot, we've got a handy guide to everything you need to know about Spider-Man/X-Men: Dark Web right here.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics and new X-Men comics Marvel has planned for release in 2022 and beyond.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)