Dark Souls tabletop RPG is getting miniatures of player characters, bosses, and enemies later this year

The Dark Souls tabletop RPG will be bringing miniatures to bear at some point in 2022, and the range is set to include classic bosses parties can fight against.

While we don't have a firm release date for the Dark Souls tabletop RPG miniatures yet, an official press release from developer Steamforged Games (the team behind other video game adaptations like the Horizon Zero Dawn board game) points out that they'll be with us later this year. The range includes "recognisable player characters, iconic enemies, and terrifying bosses".

A special Collector's Edition will also be coming out soon, and it features a leather-like cover to go with "embossed gold foil and gilt-edged pages". Only a small number will be printed.

The standard Dark Souls tabletop RPG book can be pre-ordered from Steamforged Games' official website now for $49.95 in the USA or £44.99 in the UK, and it'll hit shelves this March. Meanwhile, the Collector's Edition will be available for pre-order from February 16, but numbers are limited.

With a March release date for Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game (which was only unveiled at the end of January), a summer or fall arrival for the accompanying miniatures looks plausible. No details for these figures have been announced yet beyond the information above, but Steamforged's got previous with Dark Souls miniatures - this studio created the Dark Souls board game, and its figures were arguably the highlight.

Even though these new models will obviously be specific to the Dark Souls universe, there's no reason you can't utilise them as general player characters or monsters in the best tabletop RPGs - they should have a unique and memorable flavor thanks to the Dark Souls aesthetic (they should stand out massively from classic WizKids miniatures).

Just don't think the Dark Souls tabletop RPG itself will be interchangeable with Dungeons and Dragons books; as Steamforged recently announced, Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game scraps the D&D magic system.

