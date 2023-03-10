Daredevil gets a new creative team this fall

In August, after nearly five years, multiple relaunches, and numerous collaborators, it seems writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto will depart Daredevil, according to a graphic Zdarsky shared on his Twitter (opens in new tab).

"This is what God has done," states the ominous image, which shows a gray, ashen Daredevil mask smoldering in dying flames.

The graphic, seen here, echoes the image which first announced Zdarsky and Checchetto's start on Daredevil in early 2019, which featured the same Daredevil mask fully ablaze, with the words "Know fear," a reference to Daredevil's nickname 'The Man Without Fear.'

Daredevil is currently actually two people in comics, as the identity is shared by Matt Murdock, the original Daredevil, with his wife, Elektra Natchios.

And yes, you read that correctly, Elektra and Matt Murdock are married. They tied the knot as part of the Daredevil ongoing title's main plot, which involves the newlyweds founding a secret ninja group known as The Fist, which is destined to destroy their evil counterparts in The Hand.

And speaking of The Hand, the stakes are even more dire than that as Frank Castle, the Punisher, has become the so-called Beast of the Hand, one of the group's highest-ranking enforcers, who believes it's his destiny to destroy Daredevil as part of his role as The Beast.

The Daredevils just had their first big clash with Punisher and the Hand - and lost. But according to ancient prophecies, though they lost the battle, they'll win the war.

This will all presumably come to a head in Daredevil #14, the issue expected to arrive in August given that the most recently solicited issue is May's Daredevil #11 and Daredevil is generally published on a monthly schedule.