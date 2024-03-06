New Daredevil: Born Again set photos feature a location from the Netflix show and some neat Easter eggs

A Daredevil: Born Again fan has spotted a set for the new Disney Plus show on the streets of Brooklyn, New York City, which confirms the return of a location from the Defenders Saga and hints at some potential Marvel Easter eggs.

The photos show Josie's, the bar where Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), AKA Daredevil, and his pals and colleagues Foggy (Elden Henson) and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) hung out in the original Netflix show – but maybe not in the Disney Plus reboot, as it looks like the bar isn't open for business. Newspaper pages are plastered over the windows, and peeling stickers and posters out front make it seem like the establishment has seen better days.

The most-liked reply in the thread points out a Wong sticker on the window, referring to the fan-favorite Sorcerer Supreme, played by Benedict Wong, but there are plenty of other potential Easter eggs stuck to the exterior of Josie's that have sparked discussion and theories on Reddit.

One of the posters is for neurocranial facial reconstruction, "one of Hollywood's biggest secrets," which one Redditor thinks could be a reference to Wonder Man. The Hollywood stuntman-turned-superhero is set to make his MCU debut, as played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, in an upcoming Disney Plus series.

One fan thinks they've spotted a nod to a Marvel Comics character (of sorts), too. "On picture #6 left side... Looks like a playing card with a picture of Eternity on the back," they wrote . Eternity is a cosmic entity who previously appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder – Christian Bale's Gorr enters Eternity's realm to wish for the death of all gods.

While we can only hope for a Wong cameo in the show, there are several other confirmed returning faces to get excited about. Vincent D'Onofrio is returning as crime boss Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin, while Jon Bernthal will be back as vigilante Frank Castle, AKA Punisher (although this hasn't been officially confirmed by Marvel just yet).

Daredevil: Born Again is set to arrive on Disney Plus in 2025. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guide to the story so far in Marvel Phase 5 and a look ahead to Marvel Phase 6.