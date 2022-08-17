Daredevil #650 reveals Matt Murdock is secretly about to marry [SPOILER]

August 17's Daredevil #2 marks the legacy-numbered Daredevil #650 with a story uniting notable Daredevil creators from across the character's nearly 60 years in the Marvel Universe with the current creative team of Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto, and Matthew Wilson.

And to say Zdarsky and Checchetto make the most of the legacy number and all-star jam - which features contributions from Rafael DeLatorre, Alex Maleev, Paul Azaceta, Phil Noto, Chris Samnee, Klaus Janson, Mike Hawthorne, John Romita Jr., and Scott Hanna - with some big developments is an understatement. Matt Murdock receives a particularly harrowing revelation about his past while a major development for Daredevil's future is also revealed.

Spoilers ahead for Daredevil #650

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Daredevil #2/#650's main story picks up just where Daredevil #1 left off, with Matt Murdock preparing to leave New York behind, and depart on a worldwide quest to rid the world of the Hand alongside Elektra (more on that in a moment).

As revealed last issue, an old classmate of Matt's, Robert 'Goldy' Goldman, with whom he attended law school, is actually a self-proclaimed "Guardian Angel" for Daredevil, undertaking acts to manipulate the events of Matt's life to turn him into a "better hero" - all while wielding a seemingly divine power and operating under a guiding voice who Goldy believes to be the voice of God.

As Daredevil and Goldy fight, Goldy reveals his behind-the-scenes hand in manipulating the events of numerous notable Daredevil stories.

But what comes at the end of their encounter is even more of a shock - as Matt reveals through his narration that to form the Fist, the counter-organization that is fated to defeat the Hand, he and Elektra are about to be married.

Mr. and Mrs. Daredevil?

The story continues in Daredevil #3, on sale September 14.

As it turns out, Daredevil's secret 'Guardian Angel' has had a manipulative hand in some of the best Daredevil stories of all time.