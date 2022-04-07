Danny Boyle's Sex Pistols series brings anarchy to the UK in new trailer

The first teaser trailer for Pistol, a limited series about the Sex Pistols, has dropped.

Directed by Danny Boyle, the series is based on guitarist Steve Jones' memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol and charts the band's rise to fame in '70s London.

Toby Wallace plays Jones, while the rest of the band is portrayed by Anson Boon (lead singer John Lyndon, AKA Johnny Rotten), Christian Lees (bass guitarist Glen Matlock), Louis Partridge (bassist Sid Vicious), and Jacob Slater (drummer Paul Cook).

Maisie Williams is playing Pamela Rooke, AKA the late punk icon Jordan, while fellow Game of Thrones alum Thomas Brodie-Sangster is playing the Sex Pistols' manager, Malcolm McLaren. Talulah Riley, who previously appeared in Westworld, is playing fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who was also McLaren's partner.

Boyle is best known for directing movies like Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire, and his last big-screen effort was 2019's Yesterday. As for the small screen, he directed the FX series Trust in 2018, which starred Donald Sutherland and followed the abduction of John Paul Getty III.

Pistol was co-written by Craig Pearce and Frank Cottrell-Boyce – the former co-wrote the screenplays for Strictly Ballroom, Moulin Rouge!, Romeo + Juliet, and The Great Gatsby with Baz Lurhmann, as well as the upcoming movie Elvis.