Daniel Radcliffe to play villain in Sandra Bullock’s The Lost City of D

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is taking on a villainous role in the upcoming romantic adventure comedy The Lost City of D, joining both Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in the movie. The film also stars Patti Harrison and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Although Radcliffe is widely known for playing the Harry Potter series hero, this will not be the actor’s first role that leans into the darker side – Radcliffe has played the bad guy in movies like Now You See Me 2. He also starred as a lawyer in the horror movie The Woman in Black, a sentient corpse in the bizarre comedy Swiss Army Man, and Frankenstein's assistant Igor in the sci-fi fantasy movie Victor Frankenstein.

Perhaps one of Radcliffe's more bizarre roles was in Jason Lei Howden’s action comedy movie Guns Akimbo. He played a video game developer who inadvertently becomes the next participant in a real-life deathmatch that streams online – fighting for survival with guns in hand while simultaneously wearing a bathrobe and slippers. Radcliffe currently stars in TBS’ Miracle Workers – a series headed into its third season.

The Lost City will follow a reclusive romance novelist played by Sandra Bullock, who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model played by Tatum – that was until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger than fiction.

Adam and Aaron Nee are set to direct a script penned by Dana Fox. Bullock will also produce under her Fortis Films banner alongside Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions and Seth Gordon for Exhibit A.

There's currently no release date The Lost City of D. In the meantime, check out the best Netflix movies currently streaming.