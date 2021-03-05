Harry Potter spinoffs might be on the way, including a Cursed Child adaptation

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has hinted that more Harry Potter spinoffs could be on the way.

Speaking at an investors conference, per The Hollywood Reporter, Kilar said: "There's this little thing called Harry Potter, which is one of the most beloved franchises. And we're incredibly thankful to be able to partner with J.K. Rowling and so I would argue there's a lot of fun and potential there as well."

Though nothing was said of what these possible spinoffs could be, THR reports that there is "talk" that Warner Bros. could be working on a "tentpole" movie based on the West End and Broadway stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The play is a sequel to the original books and movies, and follows the time-traveling adventures of Harry's son Albus and Draco Malfoy's son Scorpius.

Back in January, THR reported that a Harry Potter live-action series on HBO Max was in early development, though Warner Bros. fairly conclusively shut down speculation in a statement: "There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform." It’s worth noting, though, that Tom Ascheim was reportedly appointed the head of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts properties in January, with a view to expanding the franchise.

At the moment, the Fantastic Beasts series is the only big-screen spinoff of the Potter movies. The prequel franchise has seen its fair share of turbulence lately, though, with Johnny Depp asked to step down from his role as Grindelwald, and Mads Mikkelsen replacing him.

There's no further word on potential future Harry Potter projects yet, but Fantastic Beasts 3 is set to arrive July 15, 2022. Until then, check out all of 2021's upcoming movie release dates.