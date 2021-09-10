Daniel Radcliffe reveals his favorite Harry Potter movie

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has revealed which movie in the franchise he enjoyed working on the most – and it's not a fan favorite.

"The fifth one, which is not one that most people cite as one of their favorites," Radcliffe told Wired , referring to Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix , which was released in 2007. "But I got to work with Gary Oldman a bunch in it. And I was sort of a little bit older at that point, so I was able to appreciate that more. But to watch, probably the last one."

Oscar-winning actor Oldman played Sirius Black, Harry's godfather and the man wrongly accused of orchestrating his parents' murder with Lord Voldemort, in the series. Radcliffe said in another recent interview that, if he were to play another character in a hypothetical Harry Potter reboot, Sirius would be one of his top choices (the other was Remus Lupin, played by David Thewlis in the original movies).

"I would probably want to go with like, Sirius [Black] or [Remus] Lupin," the actor told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "Those were always the two characters that I was like, 'They're great.' I'm obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes, with those people, and they're some of my favorite memories."

Since the final Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, was released in 2011, Radcliffe has starred in movies like The Woman in Black, Kill Your Darlings, and Swiss Army Man. He's currently starring in the comedy series Miracle Workers alongside Steve Buscemi, Lolly Adefope, and Karan Soni.