Final Destination producer isn’t too shy to let fans know which movie is his least favorite: "I don’t think the fourth one is good at all"

It’s no secret that horror fans love to rank the Final Destination movies (I know I do), and it looks like Final Destination producer Craig Perry does too, as he has let it be known which installment he thinks is the worst.

"I don’t think the fourth one is good at all, actually it sucks," Perry said in an excerpt of Clark Collis’ new book 'Screaming and Conjuring: The Resurrection and Unstoppable Rise of the Modern Horror Movie’, shared exclusively with Entertainment Weekly.

It looks like Perry is not alone in thinking this either, as the fourth film currently sits with the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score out of the whole franchise, with 28% – ouch. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the next lowest rated is the first Final Destination, followed by the third, the second, and then the fifth. The newest entry, this year’s Final Destination Bloodlines, is currently the highest rated with an impressive 93%.

The fourth movie, titled The Final Destination, kicks off when protagonist Nick has a premonition that a NASCAR crash will cause a whole stadium to fall down, which it does. Although this movie still includes some pretty memorable kills, such as the one victim getting sucked into a swimming pool drain, and the almost fatal car wash, it struggles to strike a chord with fans due to its casting choices and lackluster vision.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

This could have been the end of the iconic horror franchise due to the fourth installment adding 'The' at the front of its title, as filmmakers thought this would be the last entry. Luckily, this wasn't the case as just two years later, the fifth movie hit screens. "I figured that we’re done. Then, lo and behold, opening weekend, we’re like, 'Uh, okay, here we go,'" said Perry. "But it was successful enough to give us a chance to redeem ourselves with 5."

Final Destination 5 pulled out all the stops, welcoming back Tony Todd as franchise favorite William John Bludworth after he had been absent from The Final Destination, and adding comedy stars such as David Koechner and P.J. Byrne to the cast. The fifth addition also links right back to the first, filling in a lot of gaps about the franchise’s general lore.

But no installment has been as well-received as Final Destination Bloodlines. Resurrecting the franchise after 14 years, Bloodlines follows a family cursed by death after one woman prevented a catastrophic accident 60 years ago. The sixth Final Destination flick is directed by Zack Lipovsky and Adam Stein.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Final Destination Bloodlines is out in theaters now. Before you head out to see it, read our Final Destination Bloodlines review.

For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.