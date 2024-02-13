D&D is doing a major throwback with these refreshed retro adventures

There’s plenty to look forward to on the D&D release calendar for 2024. Given that this year brings the iconic TTRPG’s 50th anniversary, it promises to be a super exciting time for us players.

With a set of reconfigured core rulebooks on the way, it’s obvious that the folks at Wizards of the Coast are keen to usher in the future. However, that doesn’t mean that they’ve lost sight of where the game’s journey began. That’s plenty clear from the recently announced Quests from the Infinite Staircase. This adventure anthology will draw from the best D&D books spanning the game's 50-year legacy to recreate six classic stories with 5th-edition mechanics.



Similar to Tales from the Infinite Staircase (1998), this compilation of micro-campaigns will feature the Infinite Staircase, a complex network of celestial pathways that link the Realms. Adventurers will be called to the Infinite Staircase by the genie Nafas, a new addition to the D&D canon who grants wishes heard around the multiverse.

As it stands, it’s unconfirmed which stories are set to receive the reboot treatment. However, whichever tales are weaved into this anthology will share a common theme and be guided by the central narrative of Nafas. Given the adventurers’ position on the Infinite Staircase, we can expect plenty of universe-hopping throughout the collection as players move to and from settings seamlessly. Alongside Vecna: Eve of Ruin, this year’s Dungeons and Dragons content promises an expansive look at the multi-planar world of D&D.

While fan appetite is certainly present for a 5e recreation of beloved adventures like Eyes of the Lich Queen or Barrow of the Forgotten King, we won’t know what’s in store for us until Quests of the Infinite Staircase releases July 16, 2024.

Given that tabletop gaming is your thing, why not try out one of our choices for the best board games or the best board games for adults? You might stumble across something great to add to your collection!