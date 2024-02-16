Dakota Johnson hasn't actually seen Madame Web yet, and we're guessing she probably never will

Madame Web star Dakota Johnson has admitted that she hasn't actually seen the new Sony Marvel movie yet, though she promises she will "someday".

While promoting the new flick, which sees her bring Spider-Man comic character Cassandra Webb to life, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor spoke about how she tends to avoid watching her own films, so as not to give herself an "existential crisis", during an interview with Magic FM. She also confessed to regularly dipping out of premieres to go have dinner instead of subjecting herself to a live audience reaction to her work.

"I probably won't... I don't know when I'll see it. I don't like to," Johnson explained, causing us to doubt whether that "someday" will ever actually come around. "Not watching my movies is, like, self care."

(Image credit: Sony/Marvel Entertainment)

Directed by S. J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones), Madame Web follows New York City-based paramedic Cassie (Johnson), who inexplicably finds herself with clairvoyant abilities following a near-death experience. Onboard a train one evening, she sees a horrifying vision of a man murdering three young women and saves them all by intervening, thrusting the foursome into a dangerous game of cat and mouse with the would-be killer – and setting her on a path to become the titular psychic superhero.

When we asked Johnson recently whether she'd be keen to return for a sequel, she said: "If they want me to come back then I definitely will. I have no idea what's in store." Maybe Sony and Marvel greenlighting a follow-up will be the boost she needs to tune in...

