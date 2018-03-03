Daily NewsRadar: Kingdom Come: Deliverance rap, the return of The Legend of Spyro, the Stranger Things 3 latest, and more

We're signing off for the weekend, but that doesn't mean we're going to leave you alone with random news just nipping at your ankles. We've sifted through the madness to find you the top tidbits of the day.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Nothing screams medieval Bohemia like some hot rap beats, so Dan Bull has crafted a musical tribute to the hardcore RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance with 'Born In The Ashes.' Think Eminem, but with more references to bowels and brains.

Spyro social media shenanigans

The internet sees everything, especially when you're trying to prepare a comeback for a classic gaming series like Spyro the Dragon. On Twitter, Mr. JumpButton spotted the @SpyroTheDragon Twitter account was now protected, linked it the Activision codename Falcon and an Activision email address. It's like nerd CSI.

SPYRO IS HAPPENING!@SpyroTheDragon account is now protected and changed its name to "FALCON McBob". Acti has a voice over project in the works with the codename "FALCON". And the email behind the account is an Activision email. Team effort w/ @SaveMedievil @Motwera pic.twitter.com/LQ2jufRrdIMarch 2, 2018

Stranger Things 3 adds a new thing

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's 19-year-old daughter, Maya Thurman-Hawke, is the latest new arrival to Hawkins, Indiana. According to Variety, she'll play a bored alt-girl, who will no doubt be less bored once she's had a glimpse of the Upside Down. Lucas' little sister, Erica (played by Priah Ferguson) will also have a bigger role in season three.

Did any order an extra helping of Marvel?

Marvel has found time to crank out another new TV series, this time following teenagers Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph), a superhero duo. Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger will air on Freeform on June 7; you can check out the trailer below.

