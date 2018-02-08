Daily NewsRadar: Jessica Jones, Crimson Days in Destiny 2, Teenage Turtles and more

Welcome to Wednesday's Daily NewsRadar - everything you need to know on this happiest of hump days.

Jessica Jones is back bitches

There's a brand new trailer to celebrate the return of Jessica Jones, the best of Marvel's Defenders (don't @ me), and it looks like we're going to get a look at the private eye's disturbing origin story. It doesn't look like digging through her past is going to do anything for her interpersonal skills - or her bar bill - and that's just the way we love her.

There's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in your Injustice 2

Prepare yourself for early '90s flashbacks and that damn theme song, because your favorite overgrown amphibians are on their way to NetherRealm's Injustice 2. Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo will be available on February 13 for Fighter Pack 3 and Ultimate Edition owners, or as a standalone DLC purchase on February 20.

Crimson Days (and Beyonce) come to Destiny 2

Bungie knows how to say Happy Valentine's Day: with a Beyonce-inspired emote and a brutal 2v2 Clash mode. There's also a bunch of special items you'll only be able to earn through gameplay, and "The Burnout, a new take on The Burning Shrine set in a future timeline where the Vex have succeeded in altering our reality." Will it be enough to win back the love of disgruntled fans? If anyone can do it, Beyonce can.

Agents of Mayhem all over your table

Saint's Row spin-off Agents of Mayhem may not have scored big with critics or sales, but that hasn't stopped it from finding a new home as a board game. Academy Games has launched a Kickstarter campaign asking for $30,000 to create a 3D tactical board game based on Agents of Mayhem, with the subtitle Pride of Babylon.

Get real cash money off a PC Gamer Weekender ticket

Our big brother PC Gamer is having a shindig, and you're invited. It's only a couple of weeks until lucky limeys have the chance to experience the most exciting upcoming PC games at the PC Gamer Weekender in London. Use the discount code GR20 to snip 20% off tickets.

