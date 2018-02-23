Daily NewsRadar: Horror with Hunt: Showdown, Overwatch's next hero, Netflix gets Lost in Space and more

A news storm is passing overhead, so let us be your umbrella. Here's the most important news for Thursday.

Get ready to see a lot more of Hunt: Showdown

A closed beta already had your favorite streamers screaming into their headsets, but now you can try Crytek's horror tinged, monster tracking multiplayer game for yourself. Hunt: Showdown is available now on Steam Early Access, where it will set you back $29.99.

Did Blizzard tease a new Overwatch hero?

A tricksy tweet from our benevolent Overwatch overlords has sent fans into a spin, mentioning Operation White Dome and an unfamiliar name, Private First Class Emre Sarioglu. Take a look for yourself, and let the theories begin.

Netflix finds Lost in Space

You might remember Lost in Space as the old black and white TV show that your dad gets all nostalgic about, or maybe as the questionable 1998 Matt LeBlanc movie. Either way, you might want to see how it looks now it's had the Netflix treatment. Lost in Space premieres 13 April.

Win a Nintendo Switch with Layers of Fear: Legacy

Prepare to taste terror. For a chance to win click this link and fill in your email address (one entry per person, and it’s only open to the US and the UK). The contest closes at 00:01 GMT on 26 February. Click here for the full terms and conditions.

Even more news:

Super Mario Odyssey's free balloon world update: see the new Luigi dialogue that's sending fans into joyous meltdown

"You’re going to want to get your ticket immediately" – The first reactions to the Aquaman test screening are in

Fortnite: Battle Royale season 3 is live, here are 6 of its biggest and best changes

Hot dang: You can get Titanfall 2, our 2016 Game of the Year, for as low as $5

Fortnite season 3 adds a new secret treasure for Dusty Depot - here's how to find it