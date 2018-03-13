Daily NewsRadar: An Assassin's Creed curse, a giant Sea of Thieves cannon IRL and a 1986 version of Nintendo Switch

Don't worry, Monday is nearly over. To kill those final few hours of this damned day we've got the very freshest news plucked straight from the internet fields.

Sea of Thieves wants to impress you with a huge cannon

Tomorrow Xbox will fire an actual human man out of its Xbox Pirate Blaster, a 34-foot-long cannon, to try and remind you that pirate-packed Sea of Thieves will be released on March 20. You can watch David “The Bullet” Smith try and break a Guinness World Records title for the Greatest Distance Travelled as a Human Cannonball on Mixer starting at 1pm ET.

Assassin's Creed Origins is back with new cursed DLC

Check out the launch trailer for the The Curse of the Pharaohs DLC, which looks very much like The Walking Dead circa 49 BC.

Mad scientist YouTuber gets a Switch working on a decades-old pocket TV

Playing your Switch on your new 4K TV is so 2017. All the cool kids are hacking their consoles to get them running on a black-and-white, CRT Sony Watchman Pocket Television from 1986. And when I say all the cool kids, I mean this one internet maverick.

The creators of Goat Simulator are back with Satisfactory

Coffee Stain Studios just teased a new game in the trailer below: Satisfactory . Though it doesn't give much hint of how the game actually plays, it's worth a watch for its adorable lizard, who deserves to be the new Lucas the Spider.

Westworld is getting a cartoony, facility-management mobile game

If you can't bear the wait for Westworld season 2, this mobile game ought to tide you over. Gameplay-wise, it looks very similar to Fallout Shelter , just with more cowboys and cyborgs.

