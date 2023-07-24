Cyberpunk 2077: XOXO is a new comic series beginning in October

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a limited comic series later this year, all focused around a romance.

"Only two things can stop a heart from beating: love and death," reads the slightly ominous description of Cyberpunk 2077: XOXO on Dark Horse's website. The new comic series unfolds over four issues, beginning later this year on October 18, all centred around a romance in the midst of a gang war.

It's a setup that admittedly sounds a whole lot like Romeo and Juliet, only likely with more drugs and violence. The romance is purportedly threatening to take the two gangs, the Maelstrom and the Moxes, down with it, so we're probably not looking at two helpless teens in this case.

"Gang on gang violence rages towards a bloodbath when an ambush planned by the Maelstroms on the Moxes gets complicated," Cyberpunk 2077: XOXO's description reads. "Corpo cargo worth a heavy sum is up for grabs, but loyalty only goes so far when love is on the line. One member of the Maelstroms has found something worth sacrificing for. He’s never known anyone like her. Jaw-dropping, eyes popping, pulse racing, could this be love at first sight?"

If you loved the Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners series, then we've got brilliant news, because its lead writer is returning to pen this entire comic series. Bartosz Sztybor will be heading up the writing alongside artist Jakub Rebelka and letterer Frank Cvetkovic, rounding out the chief creative team.

The first issue of Cyberpunk 2077: XOXO might be launching in October, but there's little indication of when the other three issues in the four-issue series might eventually launch. This is all arriving after Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty arrives on September 26 though, so at least it'll tide us over after we're through with the new expansion.

You can read our full Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty preview for our hands-on experience with the new expansion.