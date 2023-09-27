All Cyberpunk 2077 twitch drops, rewards, times and streamers to watch

Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch drops will earn you exclusive items for watching streamers: a full set of NUS Infiltrator gear and the Yasha Sniper rifle. You'll need to watch a few hours for the NUS boots, pants, jacket and headgear in different time slots; and gift two subscriptions for the sniper rifle. However, if you want the set then here's who to watch and when to earn all the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch drops, as well as how to link accounts and claim them.

How to sign up for Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch drops

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

You're going to need both a GOG and Twitch account to claim the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch drops, obviously. So if you haven't got either sign up for those first.

If you have both then head to the dedicated page to sign up for the drops. Click on the link you can see on that page and you'll link your GOG account to Twitch. With that done Twitch will be able to tell when you're watching streamers with drops and reward you accordingly. You'll need to be watching specific partner creators (listed below) but you'll know when you are as you'll see a notification at the top of chat to tell you.

What streamers to watch for Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch drops

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The full list of streamers to watch for Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch drops is large, so check this 100 page list to see who's involved. As I mentioned above, you'll get a notification when you're watching a streamer with rewards and, while you need to watch a certain amount of time for each reward, it doesn't matter who you watch to do that. So watching 15 minutes of four different streamers will count as an hour.

How to claim Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch drops

These Twitch drops are exclusive to Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, so you can only claim them if you have the full game and expansion installed. Once you've watched the required amount of time during the relevant periods, or gifted the subs required for the sniper rifle, you'll see a pop up to tell you and you can claim whatever you've earned from your Twitch drop inventory here. You don't have to claim them immediately but Drop rewards do expire 7 days after they’ve been claimed, if your accounts aren't linked.

When to watch for Cyberpunk 2077 twitch drops

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

There are four different time periods you can watch Twitch to claim Cyberpunk 2077 rewards. The pants, boots and jacket all take place over separate slots, with the headgear and sniper rifle sharing sharing a time. You'll need to be checking into Twitch between Sept 25 and Oct 21 overall but remember you only need to watch an hour in total to claim the first four rewards, across any number of streamers in the available times. To claim the Yasha sniper rifle you will need to gift an eligible Twitch partner two Twitch subscriptions of any tier.

NUS infiltrator pants - 25/09/2023, 1PM CEST to 02/10/2023, 11:59PM CEST

- 25/09/2023, 1PM CEST to 02/10/2023, 11:59PM CEST NUS infiltrator boots - 03/10/2023, 12AM CEST to 12/10/2023, 11:59PM CEST

- 03/10/2023, 12AM CEST to 12/10/2023, 11:59PM CEST NUS infiltrator jacket - 13/10/2023, 12AM CEST to 21/10/2023, 11:59PM CEST

- 13/10/2023, 12AM CEST to 21/10/2023, 11:59PM CEST NUS infiltrator headgear - 25/09/2023, 1PM CEST to 21/10/2023, 11:59PM CEST

- 25/09/2023, 1PM CEST to 21/10/2023, 11:59PM CEST Yasha sniper rifle - 25/09/2023, 1PM CEST to 21/10/2023, 11:59PM CEST

