Cyberpunk 2077 sex scene leaks are showing up on Pornhub

Cyberpunk 2077 hasn't even officially released yet, but leaked sex scenes are making their way onto popular adult website, Pornhub, reports GamingBible .

A Reddit post from two days ago discusses the leaks and what happens in them (spoilers and NSFW, obviously). However, it's since been removed by Reddit's Legal Operations team, likely because CD Projekt Red is working to take down scenes as they spoil a game that hasn't even come out yet. The thread of comments is still up though, so beware.

It's no surprise that Cyberpunk 2077 sex scenes are leaking, as the general conversation around the game and how it handles sex has been a theme for quite some time now. As GamesRadar previously reported back in November 2019, CD Projekt Red did motion-capture work for the sex scenes, just like the company did for The Witcher 3. But Cyberpunk 2077 is in first-person perspective, so the intimacy of those sex scenes and how they would play out in a different perspective has been the topic of much conversation.

For obvious reasons we will not be linking to those videos here, but I can confirm that there are at least two videos still up on Pornhub that include a scene between V and a prostitute and another one that might be giving away a romance storyline. Yes, I went to Pornhub and looked it up myself, and although there are a few dupes of Cyberpunk 2077 videos, there are definitely two gameplay clips in there. So be careful – or if you're looking specifically for that kind of stuff, go on ahead. No kink-shaming here.

Oh, and before you go ahead and start searching the web for leaked Cyberpunk 2077 videos, I should tell you that you do not get a chance to see Keanu Reeves' character in any way, shape, or form. Just trying to save you some time.