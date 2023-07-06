Cyberpunk 2077 players protest Reddit by posting their naked characters

Cyberpunk 2077 players are protesting Reddit's rules by filling the game's dedicated subreddit with naked pictures of their custom characters.

Yes, somehow we really have ended up here. It's a little tricky to tell when this all started, but the post below indicates that the whole thing kicked off with the moderators of Cyberpunk 2077's subreddit setting it to 'NSFW' over in-game content. The mods reasoned that because Cyberpunk 2077 is a mature game, it's subreddit deserves an 18+ setting as a blanket warning to viewers.

This apparently hasn't gone over well with Reddit. A mod from Reddit itself has demanded that the subreddit remove its NSFW tag, but the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit mods were apparently never given an opportunity to protest their case and reason with the mod, so they're keeping the NSFW tag and risking a possible suspension, because "fuck them."

This has led to a lot of naked characters appearing on Cyberpunk 2077's subreddit. You might at first assume this is just pure trolling (and admittedly, you'd be forgiven for thinking that), but it's technically a bonafide protest, cheekily proving to Reddit's powers that be that, yes, Cyberpunk 2077 is a mature game and thus the subreddit deserves to keep its new 18+ rating.

So there are a whole lot of dongs and other bits on Cyberpunk 2077's subreddit right now, and they're all uniting in protest of Reddit. That's not to say a few fan art pieces haven't also appeared to join in – there's a lot of NSFW Edgerunners stuff knocking about, too – but the crux of the issue is centered around Cyberpunk 2077's in-game options and content.

Where the Cyberpunk 2077 community's fight goes from here, we couldn't possibly guess. It's looking increasingly likely that the subreddit gets temporarily banned for refusing to abide by Reddit's rules, but if they're going out like this, at least the players are clearly having a lot of fun.

There's just a few months until the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion arrives later this year on September 26.