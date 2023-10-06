Cyberpunk 2077 player finds a Marvel easter egg in the form of vampire hunter Blade

Cyberpunk 2077 seemingly has a new Blade Easter Egg.

In the Reddit post below, a Cyberpunk 2077 player found themselves facing off against Frank Blade himself - or someone that looked and acted very much like him at least. "Wesley Hunt," as he's known in Night City, was found surrounded by bodies, all of which looked like they'd been sliced apart by a katana.

Wesley Blade even looks like Frank Blade himself, down to the cool shades the vampire hunter rocks. He's got a little more facial hair than the Wesley Snipes version of Blade, at least, who we can only assume CD Projekt Red is referencing here with the "Wesley" portion of the character's name.

The player themselves even reveals Wesley Blade was invisible at first, and stormed towards them with a heated katana once they entered the battlefield littered with corpses. They also claim the fight took place in a club playing "emo vampire night club music," which sure brings back memories of Blade's bloody brilliant opening.

According to another player who faced off against Wesley Blade, you can find a datashard nearby. The mini story reveals he took an experimental drug at a party and turned into a "Cyberpsycho," which is probably why he's a wanted fugitive in Night City, for V to hunt down.

Perhaps Blade killed all the people at the club with the katana, mistakenly believing them all to be vampires. Weirder things have happened in Night City.

