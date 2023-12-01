Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.1 adds an immersive metro system as a "role-playing feature"

With Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.1, CD Projekt Red plans to introduce a long-anticipated feature to the RPG - a full metro system.

The metro system will consist of 19 metro stations spread across five lines, collectively known as Night City Area Rapid Transit, or NCART. The system will only be available after the Konpeki Plaza mission in the base game - prior to that point, the metro stations will act as normal fast travel points, working just as in the pre-patch game. After the mission, you'll get a message letting you know that NCART is available.

The devs describe the metro as an immersive "role-playing feature." Normal fast travel will get you to your destination much faster, so taking the metro is all about taking in the sights of Night City. The interior scenes of the metro look quite involved, judging by the brief glimpse we see in the announcement stream, and the 19 metro stations have been fully redesigned to account for the new feature. If you decide you're done role-playing mid-ride, you can skip to your destination at any time.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

In the reveal stream, the devs said that they did not initially plan to include a metro system in Cyberpunk 2077, but after numerous requests from players - and the way similar systems appeared in the cinematic trailers for both the original game and Phantom Liberty - they decided the impending release of Ultimate Edition and patch 2.1 marked a good opportunity to add it. Previously, modders had been building their own Cyberpunk 2077 metro.

Patch 2.1 launches alongside Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on December 5.

With development on Cyberpunk 2077 wrapping up, now "it's Cyberpunk 2" time.