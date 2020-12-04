Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a 43GB patch before launch

Cyberpunk 2077 has received a sizable patch ahead of its launch next week. With some retail copies of the game out in the wild, those who are already playing say there's a 43.5GB update to download, and it looks like there could be more to come.

Yesterday, YouTuber DreamcastGuy, who claims to have a review copy of the game, uploaded a picture to Twitter stating that "Cyberpunk 2077 has a 43GB day one patch," sharing a screenshot that says "Cyberpunk 2077 needs an update. The size of the update is around 43.5GB."

It’s an update but - fun twist - not the update we’ll have for launch. 😅December 3, 2020

While that's a big patch for a 70GB game, it might not be the only update players should expect. In a response to DreamcastGuy's tweet, CDPR PR manager Fabian Döhla chimed in, saying that "it's an update but - fun twist - not the update we'll have for launch." That suggests that this is a pre-release update, and there'll also be a day one patch to download when the game releases on December 10.

It seems that the patch's main focus was bug fixing and stability - reports suggested that the pre-launch version of the game was subject to some issues, but that since the patch, those appear to be less severe. It does also imply, however, that even with all the extra time the delays have bought, CD Projekt will be working down to the wire to ensure the game is at its best at launch.

It looks like that the Xbox pre-launch is already live, while the PlayStation version will be available once the Cyberpunk 2077 pre-load times kick off.