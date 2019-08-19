Cyberpunk 2077 is bringing dystopian style to Google Stadia

Google just announced another big signing for its Google Stadia cloud gaming platform, Cyberpunk 2077. One of the most anticipated games of 2020 will be released on PS4, Xbox One, PC and now, Stadia. It means you can take Keanu Reeves with you wherever you go.

"Something like Stadia really allows more people to experience our stories," said senior level designer, Miles Tost. "Everyone gets to experience the same awesome story, quests and locations."

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on traditional platforms on April 16, 2020, but it looks unlikely that Google Stadia players will get it on the same launch day. So far the official word is that "The Google Stadia version will launch the same year — additional details will be made available at a later date."

Will gamers be willing to wait if it means they can jump between their PC, tablet and phone?

If you've been waiting for some more game announcements before taking a chance on the new technology, and this has tipped you over the edge, then you can pre-order the Stadia Founder's Edition now and get a Chromecast Ultra for playing on your TV, a limited-edition Night Blue Stadia Controller, a three-month Stadia Pro subscription, a buddy pass that lets you gift three months of Stadia Pro to a friend, and first dibs on your Stadia Name, so you don't end up as MrsKeanuReeves274. The Google Stadia price for the Founder's Edition is $129 / £119.

A Stadia Base option will be available sometime in 2020.