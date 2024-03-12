Cyberpunk 2077 dev says "we're done" working on the RPG but doesn't rule out the possibility of the occasional small new feature

Cyberpunk 2077 's director has said that CD Projekt Red is "done" working on the RPG but says it may still add the odd small feature when needed.

In an interview with Game File , the director of Cyberpunk 2077 (for the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty DLC), Gabe Amatangelo, discusses the development of the futuristic RPG as well as its upcoming sequel which is currently codenamed Orion. "We're done," Amatangelo told the outlet, before revealing that: "It's possible that there's some other little thing that comes in here or there."

Before you get too excited for more Cyberpunk 2077 content, the director followed it up with: "Just because, as you're kind of messing around with stuff, sometimes you discover something that is not a high risk. Or it's easy to integrate. Or, you know, some developers have some bandwidth." Talking about other members of the CD Projekt Red team, Amatangelo said: "Then they bring it to me. I'm like, 'All right, well, I trust you that it isn't going to mess with your other work… So let's give it a go."

Other than the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC, which launched in September 2023, the other recent big overhaul came in the form of the Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.1 which added an immersive metro system as a "role-playing feature." In an interview with GamesRadar+, the game's quest designer Danisz Markiewicz revealed that the metro network was "always part of Night City lore and urban planning" even ahead of Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty's release.

With this in mind, it's probably best to assume that the odd "little thing" Amatangelo mentions above is less complex than the metro network and the other stuff rolled out in the 2.1 update. To be fair, it's for a good reason as The Witcher 4 is now CD Projekt Red's focus, with "the largest part" of the dev team working on the RPG .