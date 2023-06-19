Cyberpunk 2077 dev likens romance in Phantom Liberty to The Witcher 3's DLC

Anyone looking to rekindle romance in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty can expect continuation from the base game in a similar vein to The Witcher 3's Hearts of Stone DLC, says CD Projekt Red.

“There will be some content, but for the most part, it is a spy thriller,” Phantom Liberty quest designer Despoina Anetaki said in an interview (via Kotaku), shedding some light on just how much of a focus will be placed on romance and relationships in the long-awaited Cyberpunk DLC: not a lot, unfortunately. “V’s attention is in Dogtown because there is this whole thing about saving yourself through the storyline, but there will be some content like that."

“We have included some connections in places where it made sense between the main game and expansion, but I don’t wanna go into detail,” quest director Pawel Sasko added. Hesitant to let on much more than that, he instead compared Phantom Liberty's nods to base game romance with what we saw in The Witcher 3 and its DLCs.

Geralt's focus in Hearts of Stone was to suss out the enigma of Gaunter O'Dimm, the only link to past romances being a few extra lines of dialogue between himself and his original chosen beau (if you had him end up with Triss or Yennefer at all, of course). This happens regardless of whether you have him woo new potential love interest, Shani.

Whether we get to spark up an old flame or cozy up with a new one, though, we're certainly excited at the prospect of a new ending for V when Phantom Liberty releases on September 26, 2023.

Phantom Liberty isn't the only upcoming CD Projekt Red game, with a Witcher reboot and new series in the works as well.