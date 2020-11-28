Cyber Monday gaming PC deals 2020: upgrade your machine or get a new rig

Cyber Monday gaming PC deals are some of the best savings you can get in this sales season, especially as they are also some of the biggest investments you'll make when it comes to tech. The best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals are very attractive indeed, and we've scoured the internet to bring you the very top savings.

Normally, getting your hands on a top-to-mid-tier rig would cost a hefty amount, more than you'd need to spend on a new console for instance, but this is the time of year when a little bargain hunting for Cyber Monday deals can bring pre-built machines with even the beefiest specs to a much more affordable price point. It's an especially exciting time of year as we keep our eyes out for the hot-in-demand RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, as well as the AMD RX 6800.

Cyber Monday gaming PC retailers:

US: Best Buy | Dell | Amazon | Newegg | B&H Photo | Adorama

UK: Amazon UK | Currys | Overclockers UK | LaptopsDirect | Argos

With these Cyber Monday gaming PC deals, you'll find there are the closest thing to a true 'cheap gaming PC deal', and if the thought of building your own gaming PC doesn't do it for you, we'll be keeping you on top of all the best pre-built computer deals going.

With the release of the aforementioned 30-series graphics cards, and AMD's new Big Navi GPUs to throw into the mix too, we might see the beginning of some truly historically low prices on pre-built machines that have got the 'older' cards and components in them. Machines with 2070s or 2080s, or even this year's 5600XT graphics cards, might offer the best bang for buck Cyber Monday gaming PC deals given the quality they still offer.

Another point to factor in this year will be the sheer number of folks shifting to more home-working environments. Retailers and PC builders will be acutely aware of this and as a result will try and offer cost-effective ways that cover shoppers for both work and play in one fancy solution, enabling you to have one do-it-all machine, all without having to spend thousands and thousands.

We'll be updating this page regularly, so you might even find one of the best gaming PCs - like the ASUS ROG GA15 that I use in my setup - here eventually too. And remember: the one true beauty about gaming PCs is that you can upgrade them down the line meaning compromises are easier to make, and what you see on the specs list isn't really the true limit of a PC's potential.

And don't forget: give the best antivirus software a look just to make sure your brand new gaming PC is well protected. And if you prefer your gaming machine portable, then fear not, as there will be plenty of Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals too. But for now, here are some of the best early PC deals we've seen.

Cyber Monday gaming PC deals - US

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming Desktop | AMD Ryzen 3 3100 | AMD Radeon RX 570 | 8GB RAM | 1TB HDD + 240GB SSD | from $499 at Best Buy (save $100)

This is a great deal on a rig that will get you a strong start in PC gaming. Its specs aren't going to light up the charts, but it's a reasonable bargain even at the standard price of $599 and a fantastic deal at its current price of $499.View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10 | RTX 2080 Super | Ryzen 7 | $2,039.99 $1,649.99 at Dell (save $390)

Aurora gaming PCs are always a solid bet, especially as they're from one of the best in the business - Alienware. This one is a solid beast based on AMD tech.View Deal

Dell G5 series | Intel 10th-gen CPUs | GTX 1650 - RTX 2060 Super/AMD RX 5600 | 8-32GB RAM | 1TB HDD (min.) + range of SSDs | from $666.39 at Dell

A big benefit of going to Dell now is that there are often deals forthcoming, and all their machines will have the latest tech - including Intel's 10th-generation processors. As a starting point, these are fantastic machines, and at that price point, a fantastic price to start off with too.View Deal

Alienware R11 series | Intel 10th-gen CPUs | GTX 1650 Super - RTX 2080Ti | AMD 5600 - RX 5700XT | 8-64GB RAM | up to 2TB SSD + 2TB SSD combos | from $891.79 at Dell

A big benefit of going to Dell now is that there are often deals forthcoming, and all their machines will have the latest tech - including Intel's 10th-generation processors. As a starting point, these are fantastic machines, and at that price point, a fantastic price to start off with too.View Deal

HP Omen GT13 | Ryzen 5 3600 | GTX 1660 Super | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $949.99 at Best Buy

From a recognized range of reliable and solid gaming PCs this Omen model is a well-balanced build. It's probably one of the best off-the-shelf, non-ray-tracing PCs you can find right now.View Deal

ABS Master Gaming | Intel i5-10400 | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,099.99 $869.99 at Newegg

A solid ray-tracing build, this. Everything component-wise evens out and complements one another, you get one of Intel's latest 10th-generation processors in there too, and at $869.99 – a limited time drop from the previous discount of $949.99 – it's a very solid deal.View Deal

SkyTech Archangel | Ryzen 5 3600 | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 500GB SSD | $1,299.99 $949.99 at Newegg

A great balance of a build here with the graphics card and the processor being the stars of the show in an otherwise very solid build. At $949, this price is going to be tough to beat.View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 | Ryzen 5 3600X | GTX 1660 Super | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $999.99 at Best Buy

A variant of the PC I use every day, I can tell you that this is a great machine for work and play. It's a bit light on the RAM, but you can double that relatively cheaply after acquiring this machine. A great offering.View Deal

CLX SET Gaming Desktop | Ryzen 3 2200G | RTX 2060 | 8GB RAM | 120GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $999.99 at Best Buy

A brilliant case and point regarding the compromises needing to be made: here you can get a ray-tracing capable 2060 graphics card, but will have to tone down the processor and RAM a little. Again, nothing that can't be upgraded down the line.,View Deal

iBUYPOWER BB984V2 | Intel i7-10700 | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Excellent value for money with this deal just over a thousand dollars. BY going over the four-figure mark a little bit, you get a very competent 10th-gen processor - an i7 variant, no less - and all the components to support great levels of ray-tracing gaming.View Deal

Alienware R10 series | AMD Ryzen 5 3500 - Ryzen 9 3950X CPUs | RTX 2060 - RTX 2080Ti; AMD 5600 - RX 5700XT | 16-64GB RAM | up to 2TB SSD + 2TB SSD combos | from $1,077.99 at Dell

If you prefer your gaming PCs with premium quality, but also built around an AMD processor then Alienware's R10 Auroras are for you. These machines will take you over the four-figure mark for sure, but the opportunities for quality here are almost unmatched.View Deal

SkyTech Chronos | Ryzen 3 3100 | GTX 1650 Super | 8GB RAM | 500GB SSD | $649.99 $599.99 at Amazon

This SkyTech machine is available for purchase at a rarely seen price of under $600, but it won't be in stock until January 2. Still, it's a lean gaming desktop that you can lock in now, and it's compromised in the right ways to create a solid gaming PC for relatively little money. Tone down the settings on the latest and greatest and you'll be fine, and you'll be positively flying with slightly older or more lightweight games. View Deal

Expired or out of stock deals

We'll move deals to this section as they expire or go out of stock, and if they return, we'll update our listings so you can check out every option available to you.

iBUYPOWER BB981 | Intel i5-9400F | GTX 1650 Super | 8GB RAM | 240GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $799.99 at Best Buy

Built around a very solid mid-range CPU, this iBUYPOWER machine is great value. Yeah, the 1650 is the lowest 'current' graphics card in Nvidia's series but the Super variant is reliable and competent. The PC even comes with a mouse and keyboard to get you going. Not that they'll be the best in the business of course. It's currently reduced so act now to get this great deal! View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming PC deals - UK

It's not just for our American readers who can get some cool early Cyber Monday gaming PC deals, as there are some fairly decent ones cropping up in the UK too.

PC Specialist Vortex gaming PC | £1299 at Currys

Offering that RTX 3070 at a fantastic entry point, this PC Specialist desktop also comes with a 10th-generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 2TB HDD storage, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

PC Specialist Vortex XR gaming PC | £1999 at Currys

Arriving with the 10GB RTX 3080 graphics card, this Vortex XR also comes with a 10th-generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, and 2TB HDD storage, meaning you're more than prepared for gaming on ultra.

View Deal

Palicomp gaming PC | Ryzen 7 1800X | RTX 2070 | 16GB RAM | 240GB SSD + 2TB HDD | £1034.99 at Amazon UK

Palciomp makes some great machines with considered builds that often serve up some pleasantly surprising component combinations and this is of that persuasion somewhat. For a handful of beans over £1000 you can get a massive 2070 graphics card teamed with a great Ryzen CPU and solid supporting hardware. Nice.View Deal

ADMI gaming PC | i5-9400F | GTX 1660 | 16GB RAM | 1TB HDD | £669.95 £629.95 at Amazon UK

There are only eight units in stock at the time of writing, and this is true bargain territory. a Solid graphics card, good mid-range CPU (alright, it might not be the latest 10th-gen), and it retains 16GB of RAM. There isn't an SSD present but there have to be some compromises, and of course, you can add that in later.View Deal

Expired or out of stock deals

ASUS ROG GA15 | Ryzen 5 3600X | GTX 1650 Super | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | £849.00 at Amazon UK

This is the make and model of the machine I use every day. Mine has a higher spec but it's the same PC in sprit, build and design so I can vouch for this being a great PC. It won't be a total AAA, top-setting, 4K cruncher but for value for money, this is something else and offers an awesome gaming machine for well under a grand.



View Deal

CyberpowerPC Wyvern | i5-9400F | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 240GB SSD + 1TB HDD | £854.40 at Amazon UK

This is great value and bags you a ray-tracing-capable machine without too many compromises elsewhere. What's more CyberpowerPC is a trusted manufacturer so you know it's going to be quality. View Deal

CyberpowerPC Warrior | i7-9700F | RTX 2060 Super | 16GB RAM | 240GB SSD + 2TB HDD | £1,083.60 at Amazon UK

If you want to get a Super RTX card then this machine from Cyberpower is a wonderful model to consider. With all the makings of a powerhouse - without going mental on the price - this is worth your attention for the 'just over a thousand' category, especially as it's now even closer than before to the four-figure mark.

View Deal

Not seen anything you fancy? Don't worry - you can always check our full guide to the best gaming PCs going. Need a screen upgrade too? One of the best gaming monitors will prove the best companion to your new PC.

If you prefer your gaming machines portable then head over to our best gaming laptops guide. It's crammed with best-in-class machines at the lowest prices.