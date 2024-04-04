Bloody first trailer for Euphoria star's new horror movie with a great Rotten Tomatoes score is here – and it's bonkers

The first trailer for Godzilla x Kong's Dan Stevens and Euphoria star Hunter Schafer's new movie Cuckoo is here – and from the two-minute clip, it already promises to be a blood-soaked, bonkers body horror.

Written and directed by Tilman Singer, the movie – which is currently rated 76% on Rotten Tomatoes – centers on 17-year-old Gretchen, who reluctantly moves to the German Alps with her father (Marton Csokas) and his new wife Beth (Jessica Henwick), after he lands a job at the resort there. Upon arrival, they're greeted by the place's curious owner, Mr. König, who quickly takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen's mute half-sister Alma.

Things soon descend into trippy, terrifying chaos, however, when Gretchen begins working at the holiday destination, and starts getting plagued by strange noises and bloody visions that lead her to making a shocking discovery.

"You look like you don't belong here," Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey's mysterious character whispers to Gretchen in the promo, which you can watch above, while the latter is manning reception one evening. An ominous hint at what's to come, no doubt...

What follows is a montage of increasingly disturbing sequences, that see Gretchen terrorized by a slack-jawed entity with big black holes where its eyes should be. "If I were you," König says to a hospitalized Gretchen in one scene, "I wouldn't want to get hurt even more." If the rest of the trailer is anything to go by... she certainly doesn't heed his advice...

"There are already few movies that promise a showdown for the ages between great actors like Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens, though this is only a fraction of what's in store in Cuckoo," writes Collider's Chase Hutchinson in his glowing review. "It's a goofy, gory horror romp unlike anything you've ever seen."

"Singer seems to be working on another level," says Moveable Fest's Stephen Saito, as Bloody Disgusting's Meagan Navarro describes the flick as "refreshingly unconventional and unpredictable."

Cuckoo releases in US cinemas on August 9. For more, check our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.