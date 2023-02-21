CS:GO beats its concurrent player record for the second time in two weeks

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has just surpassed its concurrent player count for the second time in two weeks, despite the game releasing just over a decade ago.

As revealed on SteamDB (opens in new tab), CS:GO's concurrent player count has jumped up for the second time in two weeks. Previously, we reported that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive had reached a new all-time peak player count when it jumped from 1,301,348 players to 1,320,219 over one weekend. Now, almost two weeks later, the same thing has happened as the Valve FPS's player count has now increased from a peak of 1,320,219 to 1,324,800 concurrent players.

What's interesting about this trend is that Counter-Strike: Global Offence isn't exactly a new game. In fact, it was initially released on Steam back in August 2012 - a whole 11 years ago.

At the time of writing this, it's still sitting right at the top of Steam's most-played games list sitting behind the likes of other heavy hitters such as Hogwarts Legacy , which even before its release was climbing up the Steam charts , and Goose Goose Duck, which recently got an unexpected boost after kpop group member V of BTS streamed it .

What's an even bigger coincidence is that around this time three years ago, CS:GO's concurrent player count had another significant increase. In February 2020, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive managed to gain over 25,000 players over a 24-hour period. We're not sure what happens to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players in February, but it's pretty weird that this has happened twice.