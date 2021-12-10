Crossfire X release date revealed along with new gameplay trailer

The CrossfireX release date has been revealed, bringing the shooter's online multiplayer and single-player campaigns to Xbox early next year.

CrossfireX will be released on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on February 10, 2022. Smilegate also debuted a new gameplay trailer, which you can check out via the embed above. Once CrossfireX goes live, you'll be able to jump straight into two single-player campaign operations developed by Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind Control and Alan Wake: one dubbed Operation Catalyst, and the other dubbed Operation Spectre.

Remedy clearly knows its way around a solid chunk of cinematic action, and it will be interesting to see what direction it takes Crossfire's grounded mercenary-versus-mercenary setting. We're not saying anybody definitely has to get superpowers or become stranded in a magical realist shadow world, but it would not be out of place. A previous trailer showed off high-tech optical camouflage suits and robotic battle units , so we already know it isn't afraid to go for some elevated action.

On top of the single-player options, players will be able to drop into a set of multiplayer modes developed by CrossfireX parent company Smilegate Entertainment. The FPS franchise has previously come to PC and mobile platforms, but CrossfireX will be its first foray onto consoles.